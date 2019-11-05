HOME & DIY

Topps Tiles chief executive to step down

Topps Tiles has announced that its group chief executive Matt Williams has decided to step down.

Although he will leave his post on 29 November following the announcement of the retailer’s full year results, he will remain as an advisor to the business until May 2020.

Williams will be succeeded as chief executive by Rob Parker who is currently working as the retailer’s chief financial officer.

Darren Shapland, non-executive chairman of Topps Tiles, said: “Matt has made a tremendous contribution to the business over the last 20 years and in particular over the last 12 years as chief executive. During this time, he has reshaped the retail business, completed a very successful re-branding and led the investment into the commercial tile market. On behalf of the board I wish him every success for the future. “

Parker joined the Topps Tiles board in 2007 and is currently responsible for the finance, IT, legal, logistics, property and HR functions. Prior to joining Topps, he worked for Savers Health & Beauty and Boots for more than 10 years.

Commenting on Parker’s appointment, Shapland said: “I am delighted that Rob Parker, our chief financial officer for the last 12 years, has accepted the role of group chief executive. Rob is very well known across the business and has established himself as a strong strategic thinker and leader of people across the organisation.”